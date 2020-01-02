4.0 quake hits near Oxnard, Calif.

A magnitude four.zero earthquake was reported at 2:13 a.m. Thursday 13 miles from Oxnard, Calif., in response to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 14 miles from Port Hueneme, 19 miles from Malibu, 20 miles from Thousand Oaks and 20 miles from Camarillo.

Prior to now 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or better centered close by.

A mean of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in response to a latest three 12 months information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Contemplate reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even in the event you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Huge One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your individual emergency equipment.

This story was routinely generated by Quakebot, a pc software that displays the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Instances editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was printed. When you’re all in favour of studying extra concerning the system, go to our listing of continuously requested questions.

