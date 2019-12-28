4.3 quake shakes near Brookings, Ore.

A magnitude four.three earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 2:24 a.m. (Pacific) 90 miles from Brookings, Ore., in keeping with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 99 miles from Crescent Metropolis, Calif.

Within the final 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or larger centered close by.

A median of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between four.zero and 5.zero happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in keeping with a latest three 12 months knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Think about reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Discover out what to do earlier than, and through, an earthquake close to you by studying our five-step earthquake preparedness information.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that displays the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was printed. For those who’re considering studying extra concerning the system, go to our listing of regularly requested questions.