$4.38M spent on PIs to probe harassment in federal departments, agencies in 2019: Report

Federal companies and departments spent $four.38 million on non-public eyes final yr to research inside harassment complaints after Parliament handed an anti-harassment invoice in 2018, in keeping with Blacklock’s Reporter.

Whereas particulars of complaints and investigations are confidential, the information company obtained accounts, displaying investigators had been employed to evaluation claims at Canada Income Company, Canadian Nuclear Security Fee, Correctional Service of Canada, Division of Agriculture and Agri-Meals Canada, Division of Nationwide Defence, the Influence Evaluation Company of Canada, Nationwide Analysis Council Canada, Parks Canada and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

In 2018, Parliament handed Invoice C-65, a legislation that requires federally regulated employers to draft anti-harassment insurance policies and refer complaints to adjudicators.

Harassment is taken into account “any action, conduct or comment, including of a sexual nature, that can reasonably be expected to cause offence, humiliation or other physical or psychological injury or illness to an employee, including any prescribed action, conduct or comment.”

The $four.38 million spent in 2019 is reportedly larger than what was spent collectively on PIs within the earlier three years. Blacklock’s Reporter added that between 2016 and 2018, $three.1 million was spent on non-public investigators.