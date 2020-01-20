January 19, 2020 | 11:38pm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey stated a magnitude four.5 earthquake struck about 2 miles (three kilometers) southwest of Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. The service had initially reported that it was a magnitude four.four earthquake, however later upgraded it. No harm was instantly reported.

The earthquake occurred close to the place a number of others have occurred earlier than in Reno County, The Hutchinson Information reported.

Kansas started seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that had been blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and fuel manufacturing. The variety of quakes started truly fizzling out after oil costs dropped and rules had been enacted.