4 Arrested For Disrupting Nobel Winner Michael Levitt Boat Ride In Kerala

4 individuals had been arrested on Thursday for blocking the houseboat carrying Nobel laureate Michael Levitt within the backwaters throughout the nation-wide strike in opposition to the Centre’s “anti-labour” insurance policies.

The arrests had been made on Thursday morning, police mentioned. The 4 are mentioned to be belonging to the ruling CPI(M)’s union outfit–CITU, one of many 10 commerce unions, which had been on strike on Wednesday.

Mr Levitt, who received the Nobel prize in 2013 for Chemistry,was taking a houseboat trip throughout the scenic backwaters in Alappuzha when the 4 protesters stopped the boat close to Kainakary for practically two hours. “Kerala is beautiful. Backwaters are wonderful and the people are very good,” he mentioned this morning including he had no points with regard to Wednesday’s incident when his boat was blocked by protesters.

Nevertheless, in an e-mail despatched to his tour agent on Wednesday, Mr Levitt had mentioned “Being stopped by criminals on the backwaters sends a very bad message to tourists. It is as if a bandit stopped us at gun point and delayed us under threat of force for one hour.” He had additionally acknowledged that the one that blocked them”ignored all arguments that tourists were exempted” from the strike. “This person, who did this ignored all arguments that tourists were exempted and that I am a VIP guest of the Kerala government. He is obviously acting knowing that he is safe from prosecution. Sadly this makes me fear that India is sinking into lawlessness,” he added.

In the meantime, the Kottayam Collector mentioned he had met the Nobel laureate when he reached Kumarakom within the morning after their boat cruise. “The state government has expressed its grief and concern in the matter. We have also informed Levitt that the government has taken the matter seriously,” Kottayam Collector PK Sudheer Babu mentioned.

The Alappuzha police chief informed PTI that 4 individuals have been arrested within the case and charged for obstructing a public method or line of navigation. “We have arrested four persons in this matter. A casehas been registered them,” KM Tomy mentioned.

The accused have been charged underneath varied sections of IPC, together with inflicting obstruction in public method and wrongful confinement.

Ten commerce unions, together with INTUC, AITUC, and CITU hadcalled for the nationwide strike to protest in opposition to labourreforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisationpolicies and to press for a 12-point frequent calls for of theworking class regarding minimal wage amongst others.