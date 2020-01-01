4 Astronauts Identified For Manned Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO

The coaching of astronauts will begin from third week of this month in Russia, ISRO chief Ok Sivan stated.

Bengaluru:

The Indian House Analysis Organisation on Wednesday stated the coaching of astronauts for the formidable manned mission ‘Gaganyaan’ will begin from the third week of January in Russia.

4 astronauts have been recognized for the mission, ISRO chief Ok Sivan stated including the coaching of astronauts will begin from third week of this month in Russia. The work associated to Chandrayaan-Three and Gaganyaan was goingon concurrently, he stated.

The ISRO chief additionally congratulated the Chennai based mostly techie who not too long ago positioned the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 that hard-landed and maintained that it was the house company’s coverage to not launch image of the crashed module.

“We know where it crashed and where it is located,” Mr Sivan stated. To a query on what went fallacious with Vikram lander, hesaid it was on account of velocity discount failure.

“The velocity reduction failure was due to internal reasons,” he stated.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India’s first try to landon lunar floor. The ISRO had deliberate the touchdown on theSouth Pole of the lunar floor. Nevertheless, the lander Vikramhard-landed.