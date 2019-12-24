News

4 California prison guards injured in inmate attack

December 24, 2019
4 California correctional officers had been injured whereas subduing an inmate who pulled a weapon on them at Kern Valley State Jail over the weekend, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated.

The Saturday incident is being investigated as tried homicide, the division stated in a press release Monday.

The inmate, recognized as Elrader Browning, 39, was about to be subjected to a physique search when he produced the weapon and commenced stabbing on the workers, in keeping with the assertion. Guards used bodily power to disarm him.

One officer suffered a puncture wound to the face and a laceration on his neck. A second officer suffered a fractured wrist. A 3rd officer had a sprained knee, and a fourth suffered a sprained wrist.

All had been handled at a hospital and launched, the division stated.

Browning was despatched to jail from Los Angeles County in 2001 to serve a 41-year sentence, with the opportunity of parole, for tried second-degree homicide and assault with a firearm. Whereas in jail, he was convicted in 2003 of tried second-degree homicide.

