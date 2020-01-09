4 Convicts Were Last Hanged In A Day In 1983: Report

Joshi-Abhyankar serial killings have been 10 murders dedicated by four folks. (Representational)

Pune:

With 4 convicts within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case set to face the gallows on January 22, this may not be the primary time that 4 convicts on dying row will likely be hanged in a day.

In 1983, 4 convicts within the sensational “Joshi-Abhyankar” killings in Pune have been executed collectively on the Yerwada Central Jail.

Rajendra Jakkal, Dilip Sutar, Shantaram Kanhoji Jagtap and Munawar Harun Shah have been hanged on October 25, 1983.

The Joshi-Abhyankar serial killings have been 10 murders dedicated by them between January 1976 and March 1977.

Suhas Chandak, an accused within the case, had turned an approver.

The murderers have been business artwork college students on the Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya on Pune’s Tilak Street. They have been infamous for consuming and robbing two-wheelers.

The primary homicide occurred on January 16, 1976.

The sufferer, Prasad Hedge, was a classmate of the murderers. His father ran a small restaurant behind their school. They despatched the notice to his father the subsequent day.

Between October 31, 1976 and March 23, 1977 they killed 9 extra folks. They used to interrupt into houses, threaten residents and make them direct the group in direction of the property. They might then homicide the members of the family by stuffing cotton of their mouths after which strangling them with a nylon rope.

The ugly killings had despatched shock waves throughout Maharashtra.

Sharad Avasthi, who retired as assistant commissioner of police, was current within the court docket when the dying sentence was pronounced.

“I remember that when the accused were sentenced to death, there was a large crowd in the court premises. The four convicts, while being taken out of the court complex after the sentenced was pronounced, were actually waving at the crowd as if they were heroes,” he recalled.

Avasthi, who was then a police inspector, stated particular groups have been shaped to nab the killers.

“Police officers who had worked in Pune earlier were summoned to investigate the case,” he stated.

Pune-based social activist Balasaheb Runwal, who was at the moment in his teenagers, stated the killings created a lot concern amongst people who they’d stopped venturing out of their homes after 6 pm.

“I remember people used to be in a state of shock, but reports related to the killings appearing in newspapers and of the court trials were widely read,” he stated.