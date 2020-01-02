4 Goa Congress Leaders Quit In Support Of Citizenship Amendment Act

Prasad Amonkar, who’s Congress block committee president, stated that Congress making an attempt to mislead public.

4 Goa Congress leaders resigned from the occasion on Thursday to protest towards its stand on the Citizenship Modification Act and Nationwide Register of Residents.

Panaji Congress block committee president Prasad Amonkar, North Goa minority cell chief Javed Sheikh, block committee secretary Dinesh Kubal and former youth chief Shivraj Tarkar, after quitting the occasion, stated they have been in favour of the amended citizenship regulation.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Mr Amonkar accused the Congress of making an attempt to “mislead the public, specially minorities,” on the brand new citizenship regulation.

“We oppose the wrong stand taken by the Congress on CAA and NRC. As an opposition, we need to be critical and not just oppose something for the sake of opposing. The Citizenship Amendment Act needs to be welcomed,” he stated.

The Congress ought to cease “misleading people and creating fear in the minds of minorities for political mileage”, Mr Amonkar stated.

“We all were part of the Congress’ protest held last week against the CAA and NRC. But, we realised that the leaders, through their speeches, were trying to create fear in the minds of minorities. This is not right,” he stated.

Goa is a peace-loving state and the Congress is making an attempt to instigate the minorities, Prasad Amonkar alleged.

The Citizenship Modification Act has been enacted by a democratic course of and seeks to present citizenship to refugees who’ve had centuries of cultural affinity with the Indian ethos, he stated.

“The CAA addresses concerns of minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Members of the majority community in those countries, who want to apply for Indian citizenship, will still be able to so as per the existing provisions,” he added.

The Congress has been opposing the Citizenship Modification Act, whereas terming it “unconstitutional”.