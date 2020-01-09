4 Indian Airports Receive International Recognition For Reducing Emission

AAI introduced that 4 airports have managed a transition from stage 1 to stage 2.

New Delhi:

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) introduced that 4 airports within the nation have managed a transition from stage 1 to stage 2 with a discount within the carbon emissions by grading their methods as per the Airports Council Worldwide (ACI).

The airports had adopted the grading system in 2018 and efficiently applied the carbon emission plan.

“Four AAI airports – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata; Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar; Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi and Trivandrum International Airport have met all the necessary requirements to upgrade to level 2: ”reduction”, by constituting Carbon Management Plan and reducing the carbon emissions at airports as per the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program,” stated AAI in a press assertion on Wednesday.

As per the info supplied for the CO2 emission of 4 years – 2015,16,17,18; these airports witnessed a lower in emission regardless of a rise in air site visitors.

The grading system of ACI has 4 classes – mapping, discount, optimization and neutrality.

“Carbon mapping occurs when the airport has a policy commitment to emissions reduction and development of a Carbon Footprint for the airport”s scope-1 and scope-2 emissions, which are under its control. Carbon reduction occurs when the airport shows the reduction in carbon emissions as compared to the base year,” added AAI.