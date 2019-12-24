4 km Traffic Jam In Mountains Of Manali, Tourists Stuck

Manali recorded a most temperature of 10.eight levels on Monday.

Vacationers and locals in Himachal Pradesh have been caught in a Four-km lengthy site visitors jam on Manali-Solang-Nalla route on Monday the place snowfall has slowed down the vehicular motion.

The site visitors motion on the Manali-Keylong route in Lahaul-Spiti district, which was stopped earlier, was resumed earlier within the day. The state transport company can even resume the bus service between Keylong-Kullu right this moment. Kullu valley is house to fashionable hill stations – Kullu and Manali.

Manali acquired its first snowfall of the season about two weeks in the past and vacationer footfall to the hill city has elevated since then. Hills overlooking Manali like Gulaba, Solang and Kothi have been experiencing average snow. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti have additionally skilled snowfall.

As chilly wave continues to comb north India, Manali recorded a most temperature of 10.eight levels Celsius, in keeping with the Meteorological Division.

Whereas Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 2.9 levels Celsius, Manali and Bhuntar in Kullu shivered at minus three and minus zero.eight levels Celsius respectively, stated Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

Delhi – the place the minimal temperature settled at eight.three levels Celsius on Monday- is prone to witness the longest chilly spell in December after 1997, climate workplace has predicted.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)