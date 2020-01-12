4 Rockets Hit Iraq Airbase Hosting US Troops: Report

Samara, Iraq:

4 rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad the place US troops are primarily based, army sources informed AFP on Sunday, with safety forces saying 4 Iraqi airmen have been wounded.

A majority of US airmen stationed on the Al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad had already left, the army sources mentioned, following tensions between the US and Iran over the past two weeks.

Army bases internet hosting US troops have been topic to volleys of rocket and mortar assaults in latest months which have largely wounded Iraqi forces, but additionally killed one American contractor final month.

