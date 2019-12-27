4 US Surveillance Planes Fly Over Korean Peninsula In One Day: Report

An aviation tracker airplane of US Navy flew over Korean peninsula on Thursday. (Representational)

Seoul:

A US maritime patrol airplane made a late-night flight over the Korean Peninsula, solely hours after three American surveillance plane flew above the identical space, it was reported on Friday.

In accordance with Plane Spots, an aviation tracker, a P-3C airplane of the US Navy flew over the peninsula at round 11 pm on Thursday, Yonhap Information Company reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a RC-135S Cobra Ball airplane was presumed to have carried out a surveillance mission over South Korea’s East Sea after taking off from the Japanese territory of Okinawa.

An RC-135S plane and E-8C airplane or JSTARS had been additionally noticed flying in the identical route later within the day, the aviation tracker stated.

Thursday’s flights got here after the US flew 4 spy planes on the similar time over the Peninsula earlier this week in an uncommon transfer to accentuate its surveillance on North Korea amid considerations that Pyongyang may test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea has threatened to take a “new way” if the US doesn’t present flexibility within the deadlocked negotiations by Pyongyang’s self-imposed year-end deadline.

With the deadline drawing nearer, the North Korea earlier stated that it was solely as much as Washington what “Christmas gift” it needs to get, spawning hypothesis that it could be making ready a significant provocation throughout the vacation season this week.