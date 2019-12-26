4-Year-Jail Term To YouTuber For Insulting King In Morocco

Mohamed Sekkaki, referred to as “Moul Kaskita”, was sentenced within the western metropolis of Settat.

Rabat, Morocco:

A Moroccan YouTuber was sentenced Thursday to 4 years in jail for “insulting the king” in a video broadcast on social networks, his lawyer stated.

The YouTuber Mohamed Sekkaki, referred to as “Moul Kaskita”, was sentenced by a court docket within the western metropolis of Settat to 4 years in jail, his lawyer Mohamed Ziane advised AFP.

Sekkaki, whose movies often exceed 100,000 views, was arrested in early December after posting a video wherein he insulted Moroccans as “donkeys” and criticised King Mohammed VI, whose is taken into account “inviolable” below the structure.

Ziani stated his shopper would enchantment the decision.

The conviction of the YouTuber got here lower than a month after a Moroccan rapper was sentenced to a yr in jail for “insulting a public official”.

In a separate case, a Moroccan journalist and activist was charged and detained over a tweet that had criticised a court docket choice, his defence council advised AFP.

On Thursday, journalist Omar Radi, 33, was detained in Casablanca and now faces trial, his lawyer Mentioned Benhammani advised AFP.

The instances come after the Moroccan Human Rights Affiliation had deplored in July an “escalation of violations of human rights and public and individual freedoms” in Morocco.

He’s being prosecuted for a tweet revealed 9 months in the past criticising the choose answerable for the case in opposition to the leaders of the Hirak protest motion, he stated.

Morocco’s legal code punishes “insulting magistrates” with imprisonment of between one month and one yr.

The group Reporters With out Borders in its newest annual press freedom index ranked Morocco 135th out of 180 nations.