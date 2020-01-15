News

4-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped In UP: Police

January 15, 2020
1 Min Read

The accused has been arrested, the police added.

Banda, Uttar Pradesh:

A four-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by man at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police stated on Wednesday.

The incident passed off on Tuesday when the woman was taken to the secluded place by a person named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped, they stated.

The woman later narrated the incident to her household, who lodged an FIR on this connection.

The accused has been arrested, the police added.

