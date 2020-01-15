4-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped In UP: Police

The accused has been arrested, the police added.

Banda, Uttar Pradesh:

A four-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by man at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police stated on Wednesday.

The incident passed off on Tuesday when the woman was taken to the secluded place by a person named Jagdev Khushwaha (23) and was raped, they stated.

The woman later narrated the incident to her household, who lodged an FIR on this connection.

