4-Year-Old Girl Goes Blind After Contracting The Flu & Suffering ‘Significant Brain Damage’

Two Iowa dad and mom are urging individuals to get the flu vaccine within the weeks since their Four-year-old daughter went blind after contracting the flu and almost dying.

Based on reviews, Jade DeLucia (above) began feeling sick and working a fever just a few days earlier than Christmas. Her dad and mom didn’t assume a lot of it, because the little one’s signs would enhance with over-the-counter drugs.

Her mom Amanda Phillips informed CNN:

“She was running around, having fun, eating normally, asking for snacks… There wasn’t any sign that would’ve told me that something was seriously wrong with her.”

However issues took a scary activate Christmas Eve, when Jade’s father Stephen DeLucia went to wake her up — solely to search out her unresponsive in mattress with a excessive fever. Whereas speeding her to the native hospital, the younger lady began having a seizure; she was uncontrollably shaking together with her eyes rolled to the again of her head.

Jade was instantly ordered by docs to be taken by helicopter to the kids’s hospital on the College of Iowa — 80 miles away in Iowa Metropolis — whereas her dad and mom traveled by automobile. Her mom recalled:

“I didn’t think I was going to see her again at that point. I really didn’t. Just from looking at her, I really honestly didn’t think I was going to see her.”

Jade was hospitalized for the subsequent two weeks; one in all which she was fully unresponsive. Finally, docs found the flu had reached her mind and identified her with encephalopathy, a uncommon complication of the flu that may result in mind harm and loss of life.

Amanda defined:

“They said she had significant brain damage. They said our child might not ever wake up, and if she did, she might not ever be the same.”

Fortunately, pediatric neurologist Dr. Theresa Czech got here to the rescue: she began the kid on steroids to cut back the swelling in her mind — and Jade awoke on January 1.

The kid’s mom added:

“She’s got her eyes open. She’s looking around. We got a couple of hand squeezes! And then we got a smile!”

Sadly, one thing was totally different: Phillips shortly realized Jade wasn’t capable of see.

The physician mentioned the flu had affected her imaginative and prescient, and would possibly even result in different neurological points. Czech informed the outlet:

“It affected the part of her brain that perceives sight, and we don’t know if she’s going to get her vision back. In about three to six months from now we’ll know. Whatever recovery she has at six months, that’s likely all she’s going to get.”

Jade was launched from the hospital on January 9, however the household’s state of affairs stays dire. A GoFundMe web page was arrange by a neighbor to assist with the household’s medical payments.

In the meantime, Phillips isn’t about to let her daughter endure from potential lifelong blindness in useless: she’s urging dad and mom in all places to get a flu shot for themselves and their kids each season, noting:

“We want parents to know they should get a flu shot every season… If I can stop one child from getting sick, that’s what I want to do. It’s terrible to see your child suffer like this.”

Each Jade and her sister bought a flu shot in March, so Phillips thought they had been protected for the remainder of the 12 months. Nevertheless, the vaccine modifications every flu season.

This simply breaks our hearts. Right here’s to hoping little Jade will get her imaginative and prescient again.