4-Year-Old Girl Raped In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Condition Critical

The accused has been arrested by the police. (Representational)

Muzaffarpur:

A four-year-old lady was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man on Wednesday in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, police mentioned on Friday.

The accused, recognized as Azad, has been arrested by the police.

“The incident took place on the night of December 26 and the police have arrested the accused,” mentioned Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Naresh Paswan.

The official additional mentioned that the lady is in a vital situation and is at present present process remedy.