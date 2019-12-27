40% Hindus Affected By NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act: Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar attacked the Narendra Modi authorities for constructing “detention camps” throughout the nation

Aurangabad:

The Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) train and the Citizenship Modification Act is not only affecting Muslims but in addition “40 per cent of Hindus”, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar stated at a rally in the present day.

He additionally attacked the Narendra Modi authorities for constructing “detention camps” throughout the nation.

“NRC, CAA affects not only Muslims but 40 per cent of Hindus. The detention camp in Nerul (Navi Mumbai) has a capacity of 1.5 lakh inmates. The capacity of the one in Kharghar is 5 lakh people. When NRC is not coming into force as claimed by the government, then what is the need of such camps,” he requested.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad stated Muslims are being proven because the face of the protests in opposition to NRC and CAA, however over 6700 different communities are additionally affected.

He stated PM Modi was “the rebirth of (Nazi dictator) Adolf Hitler” and his authorities was “digging its grave” with such strikes.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha stated the protesters had been being “provoked” to be violent however added that it was important that protests are held peacefully.