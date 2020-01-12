41 Trekkers, Stranded Due To Overflowing River In Ladakh, Rescued

The rescued trekkers have been quickly accommodated at a village. (File)

Jammu:

Forty-one trekkers have been rescued after water overflowed over ice on the Zanskar river in Ladakh’s Leh, a senior official mentioned. The official additionally introduced a short lived suspension of Chadak Trek for the subsequent two days as a result of unhealthy climate.

The Chadar trek is a winter path within the Zanskar. Historically the one technique of journey within the space in the course of the harsh winter months, the path has grow to be fashionable with journey vacationers.

“The trekkers who were stuck between Tibb and Neyraks camps due to overflowing of water over ice have been rescued and temporarily accommodated at Neraks village,” Leh District Justice of the Peace Sachin Kumar Vaishya mentioned.

“All of them are safe and all necessary arrangements for their safety, security and evacuation have been put in place by the district administration. The decision to open the Chadar trek shall be taken only after field assessment,” the officer mentioned.