411 Nominations Rejected, 3 Withdrawn For Delhi Polls

Delhi elections: January 24 is the deadline for withdrawing nominations.

New Delhi:

As many as 411 nominations had been rejected and three had been withdrawn as of Thursday, after the nominations for February eight elections in Delhi ended and the scrutiny was held on Wednesday.

In accordance with the Election Fee, 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the 70 meeting constituencies.

On Tuesday, the final day of submitting papers, 806 nominations had been filed, together with that of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

These nominations additionally included cowl candidates — fielded to make sure that a political celebration has an individual to contest election in case its official candidate’s papers had been rejected throughout the scrutiny.

Friday (January 24) is the deadline for withdrawing nominations.