42-Year-Old Woman On Vacation To Digha Allegedly Raped In Hotel: Police

A suspect has been detained and police are additional investigating the matter: Police

Digha:

A 42-year-old girl, ready on the Digha station in West Bengal after lacking her prepare, was taken to a lodge and allegedly raped, the police stated on Monday.

The lady, a resident of Malda district, got here to Digha on a trip on Sunday morning and was imagined to return within the night however missed her prepare, police stated, including that she was then ready on the station.

Later within the evening, a person working at a lodge in close by Talshari, which is in Odisha, approached her and she or he went together with him to spend the evening there, police stated.

Talshari, about 10 km away from sea resort Digha, is close to the West Bengal-Odisha border.

On the lodge, she was given tea, laced with sedatives, and after that she was allegedly raped, police stated. The lady was then taken to a close-by forest on the ocean seaside and allegedly once more raped over there, they stated.

When she was being taken to the forest, some locals raised suspicion however the man advised them that he was her member of the family, the police stated.

The person additionally allegedly looted her purse containing round Rs 5,000 and a cell phone. The lady was discovered within the early hours of Monday close to the forest space.

She has lodged a complained based mostly on which a case has been filed and medical assessments are being accomplished, a senior officer of the East Midnapore district police stated.

A suspect has been detained and police are additional investigating the matter, he stated.