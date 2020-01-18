42,000 Postcards Sent To PM Modi In Support Of Citizenship Law

Residents present assist to citizenship legislation in Vadodara.

Vadodara:

BJP employees have despatched over 42 thousand postcards, collected from residents of the Vadodara district, to point out their assist to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s transfer on the amended Citizenship Act.

The BJP employees on Friday took out a rally to the native publish workplace earlier than sending the postcards in lots to the Prime Minister.

Ranjanaben Bhatt, Lok Sabha MP, who led the march on Friday mentioned that this was a gesture by the Vadodara residents to thank and respect the work accomplished by PM Modi.

“Our workers went ahead and met the people and asked them to fill out postcards in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). But in most of the cases, the people themselves handed over the postcards showing their support to the CAA and PM Modi,” Mr Bhatt advised information company ANI.

“Today, we have posted 42,000 postcards and there are some 20,000-25,000 more people who will do so on a later date,” he added.

“The people of Vadodara are with Narendra Modiji, and this is their way of showing their support,” she added.

The Citizenship Modification Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing non secular persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India earlier than 2015.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.