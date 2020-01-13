Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a watch turner in the course of the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 which was held in Hyderabad on Saturday 11th January 2020. She was nominated for the film Majili in the most effective actress class. She gave an incredible, surprising and a daring efficiency in Majili which received her a lot applauds and he or she received the award on the occasion.

Her outfit was one of the vital talked portion of Saturday’s occasion as she appeared ravishing and gorgeous in a yellow costume that had a contemporary contact. Samantha’s followers had been excited to see her favorite star in a scorching outfit and so they had been liking and sharing her photographs. Samantha wore the wonderful Jonathan Simkhai footwear.

After profitable the award, Samantha posed together with her cute pet canine and the award she received for Majili. Samantha captioned the submit, “Thankyou #zeecineawardstelugu for my best actor award #majili #ohbaby .. I hope I always get lucky with such amazing films and I hope my directors always push me to be better .. not everyday is roses and sunshine .. there are some days when I feel I just don’t have it in me .. I am glad that I have the strength to get over such days.. the strength to believe that tomorrow will be better.. because it really is going to be better . I wish that strength for all of you ❤️ love you” and was stuffed with positivity.

Final week, Samantha sizzled within the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 during which she was voted because the Finest Dressed Feminine within the awards night time. Samantha received an award within the Tamil phase of the awards for her glorious efficiency in Tremendous Deluxe starring Vijay Sethupathi. It has been an incredible yr for Samantha in 2019. Nevertheless, 2020 guarantees to be even higher with Jaanu set to launch on the 26th of January 2020.