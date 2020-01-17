44 Bills Tabled In 6th Delhi Assembly Till February 2019 Passed: Report

The Delhi Meeting convened for 101 days — 20 days per 12 months on a median (File)

New Delhi:

All of the 44 payments tabled within the sixth Delhi Meeting until February final 12 months had been handed, in response to election watchdog Affiliation For Democratic Reforms.

The Delhi Meeting convened for 101 days — 20 days per 12 months on a median.

It was adjourned 34 occasions throughout this era — the utmost 12 occasions in 2018, in response to an ADR evaluation launched on Friday.

“A total of 44 Bills were tabled in the Assembly till February 28 last year and all of them were passed. The maximum 23 Bills were passed in 2015,” it stated.