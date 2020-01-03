445 Bangladeshis Returned From India In Last 2 Months: Border Chief

Talks from December 26-29 mentioned points associated to cross-border smuggling, felony actions (File)

Dhaka:

Bangladesh’s paramilitary drive chief mentioned on Thursday whole of 445 Bangladeshi nationals returned from India in final two months following the publication of the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) by the Indian authorities.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director Common Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam disclosed the determine throughout a press briefing.

“About 1,000 people were arrested in 2019 for illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh, with 445 of them returning home in November and December,” he mentioned.

After verifying their identities via native representatives, BGB got here to know that every one the intruders are Bangladeshis, Islam mentioned, including that 253 instances had been lodged in opposition to them for unlawful trespass, whereas preliminary investigations discovered that not less than three of them had been human traffickers.

The BGB Director mentioned the trespassing didn’t create any pressure between the border forces of Bangladesh and India.

Final week, Islam visited India the place he mentioned that the creation of the NRC is totally an “internal affair” of India and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the 2 international locations is superb.

He mentioned the BGB will proceed to do its work of stopping unlawful border crossings as per its mandate.

A BGB delegation, led by Islam, was on a bilateral go to to India to carry DG-level border talks with its counterparts, the Border Safety Pressure (BSF).

The talks happened from December 26-29, throughout which a number of points associated to cross-border smuggling and actions of criminals and others alongside the four,096-km-long entrance had been mentioned.

Responding to a query, Islam mentioned, “No discussion was held at the conference over the (NRC) issue”.

He mentioned through the five-day talks held in New Delhi, the BGB demanded that the BSF ought to take efficient steps to forestall killings of Bangladeshis on frontiers as casualty figures sharply rose in 2019.

“The number of border killings in 2019 was highest in the last four years. As per our calculation, the number of such unexpected deaths was 35,” the BGB chief mentioned.

Nevertheless, the BSF estimate of the casualty determine is far decrease than our calculation, he mentioned.

Islam mentioned the BSF is following the coverage of sustaining most restraint and minimal use of drive even after being attacked by “armed border offenders”.

An announcement issued by the BSF final month in New Delhi after the conclusion of the DG-level talks mentioned, “On the priority of the BGB relating to the demise of Bangladeshi nationals on borders, it was knowledgeable to them non-lethal weapon coverage is strictly adopted by BSF personnel on borders.

“Firing is resorted to solely in self-defence, when BSF patrols are gheraoed and attacked by ‘dah” (a sharp-edged weapon) and so on. It was specified that the BSF doesn’t discriminate between criminals primarily based on nationality,” it mentioned.