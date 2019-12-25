45-Year-Old Gangster On The Run For More Than 20 Years Arrested In Mumbai

The accused Amar Baburao Wagh labored with Chhota Rajan gang members Kashinath Pashi and Anil Nandoskar

Mumbai:

A 45-year-old man who has a number of felony instances registered towards him and who was lacking for over twenty years was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Department at present.

Amar Baburao Wagh alias Yasin Khan was arrested from Nalasopara close to Mumbai by unit eight of the Crime Department, an official mentioned.

Wagh was launched on short-term bail in 1997 after he was arrested in a case beneath IPC part 399 (preparation to commit dacoity) in Samatanagar in suburban Kandivali in 1996.

Wagh then turned untraceable and a non-bailable warrant was issued towards him.

A number of days in the past, Crime Department officers obtained a tip-off that he was residing in Nalasopara. He glided by the title Yasin Mohammed Khan, the police learnt, and arrested him on Wednesday.

Wagh was allegedly concerned in no less than 5 instances of homicide and extortion between 1988 to 1995, the police official mentioned.

He labored with Chhota Rajan gang members Kashinath Pashi and Anil Nandoskar alias Andya, the official added.

Whereas he was lacking, he fell in love with a Muslim girl and transformed to Islam and married her, the official mentioned.

He additionally had Aadhar card, Pan card and driving license made in his new title.

Additional probe is on.