49ers capitalize on errors en route to victory over Vikings and NFC Championship game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Every part else apart, the primary divisional spherical playoff recreation of the weekend was in regards to the dumb errors.

The dumb errors made by the Minnesota Vikings. The dumb errors capitalized on by the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFC’s high seed workforce, enjoying its first ever post-season recreation at six-year outdated Levi Stadium, was doubtless going to win this one both approach. The 49ers have been the higher workforce from the outset. They deserve full marks for the 27-10 victory that places them into the NFC Championship recreation, which they are going to host towards the Inexperienced Bay Packers or the Seattle Seahawks.

However any probability the Vikings had of pulling off an upset was squandered by their very own unforced errors.

San Francisco scored 10 factors off turnovers. Minnesota scored three, a discipline objective arrange by a late first half interception by linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The primary massive Vikings blunder of the day got here within the third quarter, with the 49ers holding a 14-10 lead.

A cousins go went on to veteran nook Richard Sherman, whose fourth interception of the yr deep in Minnesota territory arrange a two yard landing run by Coleman with four:54 to go within the third quarter.

Up 24-10, the 49ers took benefit of one other Vikings gaffe. This time, the 49ers high rusher, Raheem Mostert, got here up with the turnover.

Moonlighting as a particular groups shark, Mostert was everywhere in the ball when Marcus Sherels muffed a punt. Mostert smothered it the ball on the Vikings 10-yard line, and San Francisco settled for a discipline objective to extend its lead within the fourth.

The momentum belonged to the 49ers at that level. So, for all intents and functions, did the sport.

The 49ers regarded each bit like a 13-Three workforce with a No. four ranked offence with their first ever post-season possession at Levi Stadium, proper after that they had pressured a three-and-out from the Vikings.

Methodically, Garoppolo directed them down the sphere, most notably with an absolute great thing about a 22-yard go to Emmanuel Sanders, to the day’s preliminary factors.

The eight play drive lined 61 yards and was capped by a three-yard landing go to Kendrick Bourne.

As quickly as they received their arms again on the ball, the Vikings bounced again with their very own landing. After lacking two practices this week with the flu, receiver Stefon Diggs put a wholesome transfer on 49ers nook Ahkello Witherspoon to tug in a go from Kirk Cousins en path to the 41-yard rating.

The opposite landing within the first half got here off what at first gave the impression to be a mistake, earlier than it was overturned by a replay that confirmed that 49ers rookie Deebo Samuel was down earlier than fumbling the ball on the Minnesota 35 yard line.

With a brand new life, the 49ers continued downfield on what amounted to a 10 play drive masking 53 yards and ending with one other Coleman finish zone plunge.

Mostert left the sport within the fourth quarter with a calf harm. His standing will probably be one to comply with carefully subsequent week.

In the meantime, the 49ers will probably be making their first championship recreation since 2013, after they have been final within the playoffs.

That one they misplaced 23-17 to the Seahawks in Seattle. This time, they’re trying very very like the workforce to beat within the NFC.

Sanders, after all, thought that they have been when he was acquired from the Broncos in October. At the moment, San Francisco was 7-Zero.

“I knew it was a good team when I got here,” the veteran instructed reporters on the finish of the season. “Being part of two Tremendous Bowl groups, one loss, one win, I knew what the DNA seems like. I do know what the chemistry seems like, and I knew that that they had it over right here from head coach to the GM to the quarterback to the gamers, the particular groups gamers, the position gamers, the whole lot.

“I used to be excited, however I knew that we had numerous massive video games. Clearly, on paper, it seems good, however we’ve nonetheless received o put it collectively, so it feels good to know that we went and did what we have been purported to do. However on the similar time, we’ve received – I pray to God, three extra big-time video games that we’ve received to exit and ball.”

Simply two extra now. And the 49ers look very a lot to be up for the problem.

