49ers-Vikings division round playoff notebook

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The query put to veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was about Katie Sowers – an offensive assistant with the 49ers who shouldn’t be solely simply the second girl to carry a full-time teaching place within the NFL but in addition the primary overtly homosexual coach of any intercourse – and the shortage of range hirings within the league.

4 of the 5 head teaching vacancies have been crammed, with Ron Rivera as the one particular person of color to get considered one of them (Washington Redskins) and he was already teaching within the league. Two different African American coaches are believed to be excessive on the Cleveland Browns listing of candidates – 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Because it stands, the NFL solely has 4 individuals of color as head coaches, or only one greater than it had when the “Rooney Rule” was adopted in 2003 requiring groups to interview ethic-minority candidates for head teaching and senior soccer operation jobs.

“She does a great job with our receivers, making sure they’re prepared week in and week out,” Sherman stated of Sowers, earlier than turning to the problem of inclusiveness.

“It’s always going to be a challenge in this game, whether it’s male or female, or whether it’s coaches of colour getting head coaching gigs. I think it’s always going to be a conversation.”

Why haven’t issues modified?

“The owners still look a certain way, and still come from a very old background,” stated Sherman. “Regardless of how a lot individuals say ‘Oh, the Rooney Rule, you’ve acquired to interview these guys’ … every so often there will likely be homeowners that exit of the norm … however I feel it’s unlucky, as a result of there’s a variety of very certified coaches of color and feminine coaches that deserve a job.

“Typically on this sport it will get into the cycle of simply old skool, similar to the mix. The 40 (yard sprint) is out of date, it’s dumb. Individuals are actually quick however can’t play soccer. Look it up, the All-Professional group is stuffed with guys who ran four.four, four.5, who didn’t go on the mix and kill it.

“Teaching is identical. You might be horrible as a head coach, however hey, it doesn’t matter what, in a few extra years you’re going to get a job, you’re going to get recycled again in the event you look a sure manner. That’s the unlucky half.”

Sherman added that like Lovie Smith, Saleh and Bieniemy need to be head coaches, however “there are tons” of different certified individuals of color that aren’t getting a glance.

“The ones that are, are just getting it so they can check the Rooney Rule box off,” stated Sherman. “On the finish of the day, it doesn’t matter how a lot you discuss it as a result of it’s not altering.

“The individuals who can change it make billions and billions of , they usually may care much less.”

VIKINGS WATCH: Stefon Diggs missed his second day of observe. “He’s sick,” stated Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “He’ll be fine.” When final we noticed Minnesota’s distinctive receiver, he was throwing his helmet in a match of rage for being ignored by quarterback Kirk Cousins in the course of the first half of the wild card win over the Saints – then trolling Sean Payton, earlier than shaking his hand, by mocking Choppa Model (New Orleans victory track) in entrance of him. Two years in the past Payton mocked the skol, the favored salute of Vikings followers … Receiver Adam Thielen missed his media session after injuring his ankle in observe. Like Diggs, Theilen is absolutely anticipated to be within the lineup Saturday. And each, as standard, will likely be a risk. “You seemingly can take one guy away,” stated Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings offensive coordinator. “It’s tough to take two away.” … Minnesota cornerback Mackensie Alexander is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgical procedure Thursday on a small lateral meniscus tear. Whereas he gained’t be out there Saturday, the group is ready till the process is completed earlier than figuring out if he will likely be misplaced past that, if essential … Vikings tight finish Kyle Rudolph claims he was duped by a member of the media who requested him for the gloves he wore whereas catching the profitable landing cross in opposition to New Orleans final week, saying they’d be used as a fundraiser for charity. “It’s disappointing,” Rudolph wrote on Twitter. “A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay three days later.”

QUICK HITS: Saleh gave the smart reply when requested how his interview went with the Browns. “I’ll be honest, I’m very grateful for Cleveland coming out here, and their hospitality and all that, but I’m so locked in on Minnesota,” he stated. “With respect to everybody, I’d like to keep it about them.” … The 49ers stay looking forward to the return of linebacker Kwon Alexander (torn pectoral) and lineman Dee Ford (hamstring), and naturally all people requested spoke of the “energy” each introduced with their return to the observe area. Linebacker Fred Warner took it a step additional, when requested what it’s been prefer to have Alexander again at observe. “It’s been legendary,” he stated, with a chuckle, earlier than including, “I expect him to have a pretty big impact for us.” Alexander has been out since October.

POINTS AFTER: The 49ers have gained the final three playoff conferences with the Vikings, all by a considerable margin, all within the divisional spherical, all on residence turf: In 1997, 38-22, in 1989, 41-13, and in 1988, 34-9. In addition they defeated the Vikings within the 1970 divisional spherical, in Minnesota, by a 17-14 rating. In 1987, the Vikings scored their solely post-season victory over the 49ers, beating them 36-24 on residence turf within the divisional spherical … The 49ers playoff historical past started with a 17-7 victory over the New York Yankees. It was additionally the final sport performed by the Yankees, who have been a member of the primary American Soccer League from 1926-28, then the Nationwide Soccer League from 1927-29, then the All-America Soccer Convention from 1946-49 … The Vikings playoff historical past is highlighted (low lighted?) by a Buffalo Payments-like run, which noticed them make it to the Tremendous Bowl in 1973, 1974 and 1976, and shedding every time: 24-7 to the Dolphins, 16-6 to the Steelers, 32-14 to the Raiders.

