49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a TD go on his opening drive as a playoff starter after which watched San Francisco’s protection and working recreation take over from there within the 49ers’ 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings within the divisional spherical Saturday.

The Niners (14-Three) first playoff recreation in six seasons and first ever at Levi’s Stadium became a lopsided one as top-seeded San Francisco turned a pair of second-half turnovers by Minnesota (11-7) into 10 factors.

Richard Sherman arrange Tevin Coleman’s second quick landing run of the sport with an interception towards Kirk Cousins and Marcus Sherels’ fumbled punt led to a subject purpose that made it 27-10 early within the fourth quarter.

San Francisco didn’t enable Minnesota to achieve a primary down for greater than 27 minutes of recreation motion beginning late within the second quarter.

The Niners will host the NFC championship recreation subsequent week towards the winner of Sunday’s recreation between Seattle and Inexperienced Bay.

Garoppolo threw an interception deep in his personal territory late within the first half after which spent many of the second half handing the ball off to Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

There was little purpose for coach Kyle Shanahan to take possibilities the way in which his protection fully bottled up gifted runner Dalvin Cook dinner. That took away Minnesota’s play-action recreation and compelled Cousins into turning into a drop-back passer.

Cousins completed 21 for 29 for 172 yards together with his solely massive play approaching a 41-yard TD go to Stefon Diggs within the first quarter.

Cook dinner was held to 18 yards on 9 carries because the Niners protection was again to its dominant early season type thanks partly to the return from accidents of defensive finish Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and security Jaquiski Tartt.

San Francisco had six sacks and held Minnesota to 147 yards for the sport with a big chunk approaching two late garbage-time drives.

TAKE IT AWAY

Eric Kendricks intercepted a go from Garoppolo late within the first half to present the Vikings the ball on the San Francisco 29. Minnesota couldn’t capitalize with Dee Ford getting a third-down sack in his return to the lineup from a hamstring damage. Dan Bailey’s 39-yard subject purpose lower the Niners result in 14-10 on the half. The interception was the 19th turnover this season by Garoppolo, who had essentially the most giveaways within the common season of any participant who made the playoffs.

BLOCKING BACK

Garoppolo confirmed he has expertise past his throwing. He threw a lead block on 255-pound linebacker Anthony Barr on a reverse by Deebo Samuel within the second quarter. Samuel fumbled the ball on the play however replay dominated his knee was down, negating the turnover. That proved particularly necessary when Coleman capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

BURNED AGAIN

The Vikings scored on their second drive of the sport when Diggs outmaneuvered Ahkello Witherspoon for a 41-yard TD catch. It was the fifth TD go allowed by Witherspoon prior to now three video games and he was changed at cornerback the next drive by Emmanuel Moseley.

INJURIES

Vikings: RT Brian O’Neill left with a head damage after a blindside block from Nick Bosa within the third quarter following Cousins’ interception.

49ers: Mostert (calf) and LB Mark Nzeocha (stinger) left the sport within the second half.

UP NEXT

Vikings: The offseason.

49ers: NFC championship recreation subsequent Sunday towards both Seattle or Inexperienced Bay.