49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, beating Vikings to advance to NFC championship

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Richard Sherman anticipated the route for an interception after which watched the San Francisco 49ers run eight straight instances for the landing that put them answerable for their first playoff sport in six years.

The dominant protection and highly effective operating sport that carried the Niners to an Eight-Zero begin this season delivered a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings within the divisional spherical Saturday.

“People keep disrespecting us. At the end of the day, all you can do is go out and execute,” Sherman stated. “It felt good. That’s what we look like when we’re totally healthy.”

The return of injured defensive starters Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt had the Niners (14-Three) taking part in as they did within the first half of the season as they set a franchise playoff file by permitting solely 147 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a TD go on his opening drive as a playoff starter after which largely watched his protection and operating sport take over from there. The highest-seeded 49ers turned a pair of second-half turnovers by Minnesota (11-7) into 10 factors.

“They’re pretty good right?” tight finish George Kittle stated of his protection. “It’s such a blast simply to observe them, how they work collectively. …

“If our defense keeps playing like that, all we have to do is not turn the ball over to win games”

Sherman arrange Tevin Coleman‘s second quick landing run of the sport when he beat Adam Thielen to the spot to intercept Kirk Cousins for his third profession playoff interception.

Coleman had 5 of the eight carries on the 44-yard drive as a part of a 105-yard dashing efficiency.

“Those guys did very well,” Coleman stated of his offensive line. “They moved the guys back so I had clear holes to run through. So, yeah, they did a real good job.”

Marcus Sherels’ fumbled punt later within the third quarter led to a subject aim that made it 27-10 early within the fourth quarter.

San Francisco didn’t permit Minnesota to achieve a primary down for greater than 27 minutes of sport motion beginning late within the second quarter.

The Niners will host the NFC championship sport subsequent week towards the winner of Sunday’s sport between Seattle and Inexperienced Bay.

Garoppolo threw an interception deep in his personal territory late within the first half after which spent a lot of the second half handing the ball off to Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

There was little cause for coach Kyle Shanahan to take probabilities the best way his protection fully bottled up proficient runner Dalvin Prepare dinner. That took away Minnesota’s play-action sport and compelled Cousins into changing into a drop-back passer.

“We didn’t do enough offensively to give ourselves a chance to win the game,” Cousins stated. “It hurts right now. It’s so raw right now, just falling short.”

Cousins completed 21 for 29 for 172 yards along with his solely massive play approaching a 41-yard TD go to Stefon Diggs within the first quarter.

Prepare dinner was held to 18 yards on 9 carries because the Niners protection was again to its dominant early season kind because the bye week helped the protection get wholesome once more.

“That was the No. 1 emphasis all week,” defensive lineman Nick Bosa stated of the Minnesota operating sport. “We knew we were facing probably the best back we’ve faced all year with Dalvin, and we knew we had to earn the right to pass rush. So, that’s what we did. We took the run as serious as we could, shut it down and then we ate.”

San Francisco had six sacks and held Minnesota to 81 yards till late within the fourth quarter.

TAKE IT AWAY

Eric Kendricks intercepted a go from Garoppolo late within the first half to present the Vikings the ball on the San Francisco 29. Minnesota couldn’t capitalize with Ford getting a third-down sack in his return to the lineup from a hamstring harm. Dan Bailey’s 39-yard subject aim minimize the Niners result in 14-10 on the half. The interception was the 19th turnover this season by Garoppolo, who had essentially the most giveaways within the common season of any participant who made the playoffs.

BLOCKING BACK

Garoppolo confirmed he has abilities past his throwing. He threw a lead block on 255-pound linebacker Anthony Barr on a reverse by Deebo Samuel within the second quarter.

“Sometimes you have to remember you’re not just a quarterback, you’re a football player too,” Garoppolo stated.

Samuel fumbled the ball on the play however replay dominated his knee was down, negating the turnover. That proved particularly vital when Coleman capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

BURNED AGAIN

The Vikings scored on their second drive of the sport when Diggs outmaneuvered Ahkello Witherspoon for a 41-yard TD catch. It was the fifth TD go allowed by Witherspoon up to now three video games and he was changed at cornerback the next drive by Emmanuel Moseley.

INJURIES

Vikings: RT Brian O’Neill left with a head harm after a blindside block from Nick Bosa within the third quarter following Cousins’ interception.

49ers: Mostert (calf) and Coleman (elbow) each received harm within the second half.

UP NEXT

Vikings: The offseason.

49ers: NFC championship sport subsequent Sunday towards both Seattle or Inexperienced Bay.