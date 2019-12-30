49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed with Week 17 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE — The highway to the Tremendous Bowl within the NFC will undergo San Francisco for the primary time since 1997.

By inches.

The 49ers gained the NFC West and the No. 1 seed within the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night time when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal simply inches wanting the purpose line. San Francisco claimed its first division crown since 2012 and wrapped up home-field benefit all through the NFC playoffs by silencing a crowd that confirmed up in search of a division title and to have fun the return of Marshawn Lynch.

However it took a replay overview for San Francisco to lastly have fun its title.

Seattle took possession at its personal 27 with 2:27 left down by 5. Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks to the San Francisco 1 and on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit John Ursua for 11 yards to the 1. Wilson spiked the ball, however Seattle was known as for delay of sport on second down with confusion about whether or not Lynch ought to enter the sport. Backed as much as the 6, Wilson was incomplete on two straight passes.

On fourth-and-goal Hollister caught the beneath cross however was knocked down by Greenlaw. Replay confirmed Hollister hit the bottom earlier than the ball reached the purpose line and San Francisco’s celebration was on.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 285 yards and Raheem Mostert ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns. San Francisco was dominant within the first half and made sufficient large performs within the second to carry off Seattle’s rally from a 13-Zero halftime deficit.

Seattle’s crowd had the stadium shaking after Lynch scored on a 1-yard TD plunge with 9:55 left to tug the Seahawks to 19-14. Skittles rained down on the sector and the Seahawks had all of the momentum.

However those self same followers have been silenced in exactly 4 minutes. San Francisco marched downfield with extra large performs as Garoppolo hit George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Mostert capped the drive along with his second landing — a 13-yard run — and a 26-14 lead with 5:51 remaining.

Seattle scored with Three:36 left on a 14-yard landing cross from Wilson to DK Metcalf, however Wilson didn’t have yet one more magical second.

Wilson was 25 of 30 for 233 yards. Lynch had 12 carries for 34 yards in his first sport since October of final season.

The 49ers (13-Three) will face the lowest-remaining seed within the NFC at house in two weeks. Seattle (11-5) took its fourth house lack of the season in a spot that was impenetrable. The Seahawks will play at NFC East champion Philadelphia subsequent week within the wild-card spherical. Seattle beat the Eagles 17-9 at Philadelphia in late November.

Samuel was a nightmare for the Seahawks, scoring on a 30-yard reverse within the first half and ending with 5 catches for 102 yards. Kittle, who didn’t play within the first assembly between the groups in November, had seven catches for 86 yards. Even fullback Kyle Juszczyk had an enormous play with a 49-yard catch instantly after Seattle pulled to 13-7 early within the second half.

Garoppolo directed the whole efficiency. He hit his first 9 passes and completed 18 of 22 and didn’t commit a turnover.

INJURIES

Seattle extensive receiver Jaron Brown sustained a knee harm within the first quarter and was out for the sport. Brown obtained hit low on the primary collection and by no means returned. Seattle was already skinny at extensive receiver with Malik Turner out on account of a concussion.

Mychal Kendricks left within the third quarter with a proper knee harm after dropping Juszczyk on a 49-yard reception. Kendricks had been coping with a hamstring harm for a number of weeks.

FIRST AND LAST

San Francisco owned a uncommon little bit of NFL historical past. The 49ers performed the primary sport of the 2010s and the final sport of the last decade as nicely.

San Francisco performed on Jan. Three, 2010 — Week 17 of that season — and its sport in opposition to St. Louis was the primary to kick off that day.

The Sunday night time sport in Seattle was the ultimate NFL sport to be performed within the 2010s.

UP NEXT

San Francisco: The 49ers can have a bye and host the lowest-remaining seed within the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

Seattle: The Seahawks will journey to Philadelphia within the opening spherical of the playoffs.