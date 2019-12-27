5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near Iran Nuclear Power Plant: USGS

The earthquake was reported close to the Bushehr nuclear energy plant. (Representational picture)

Tehran:

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey stated, close to the Bushehr nuclear energy plant within the southwest.

The earthquake jolted villages close to Kalameh metropolis, semi-official information company ISNA stated, which is about 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of the Bushehr plant, at 5:23 am (0153 GMT).

There have been no quick experiences of any harm, ISNA added, citing an emergency official.