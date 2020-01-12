5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh, No Casualty

The tremor lasted for a couple of seconds, Meteorological Division spokesman mentioned. (Representational)

Jammu:

A medium depth earthquake measuring 5.three hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officers mentioned.

In line with the Nationwide Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.

The tremor lasted for a couple of seconds, a spokesman of the Meteorological Division mentioned.

The spokesman mentioned the epicentre of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The tremor sparked panic among the many individuals who rushed out of their homes, a police official mentioned, including there was no instant report of any casualty or injury.