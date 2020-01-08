5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran: Report

A big space has been affected, a prime official stated. (Representational)

Tehran:

An earthquake measuring 5.eight on the Richter scale struck Iran’s Khorasan-e Razavi province close to the border with Afghanistan on Wednesday, with no quick report of casualties or harm.

The tremor hit the city of Sangan, in Khaf county, at a shallow depth of eight km at 7.59 am, Press TV reported.

Hojjatali Shayanfar, director basic of the provincial emergency division stated,”We have not received any reports of casualties, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating.”

Nonetheless, he added, there was harm to livestock storage items as a result of the quake-hit space is residence to the nomadic inhabitants.

Help employees have been deployed to the affected area.



