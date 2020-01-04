5 Arrested For Firing In Meerut Restaurant In UP

The police stated that the accused might be produced earlier than courtroom (Representational)

Meerut:

5 individuals had been arrested for firing in an area restaurant in Meerut.

The incident passed off on the night time of December three.

“We have arrested five people here for firing. We have also seized guns from their possession and a car which was used by them during the incident,” senior police official Akhilesh Narayan stated.

“We are going to present them in court. If somebody owns a gun, it does not mean they can use it anywhere they want,” he added.