5 Arrested For Performing Stunts On Car, Bike For TikTok Videos In Noida

All of the accused have been remanded in police custody (Representational)

Noida:

5 TikTok video makers, who have been performing stunts on a motorbike and a automobile on a street and filming it, have been arrested in Better Noida for allegedly disturbing peace, police stated on Monday.

The accused, all within the age group of 20 to 25 years, have been arrested on Sunday on the street in entrance of the Galgotias College, they stated.

“They were filming videos for TikTok on the road and performing stunts on a motorcycle and a car, causing trouble to other commuters,” an official from Dankaur police station stated.

“When asked to discontinue their act, they defied police instructions after which they were held,” he stated.

These arrested have been recognized as Deepesh, Fortunate, Aakash, Yogesh and Ravi, police stated.

They’ve been charged beneath Code of Legal Process sections 151, 107 and 116 and remanded in custody, police added.

TikTok is a China-made cell phone software that enables customers to put up quick clips of themselves performing acts, stunts and lip-syncing songs and tunes. A preferred social media app now, India is likely one of the most vital markets for TikTok.