5 Bogus Doctors Arrested For Running Clinic In Mumbai: Police

Mumbai police have arrested 5 bogus medical doctors. (Representational)

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

Crime Department of Mumbai police have arrested 5 bogus medical doctors on fees of operating clinics with none legitimate diploma.

The arrests have been created from Juhu, Oshiwara and Malvani areas of town.

In an announcement, Akbar Pathan, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that the case has been registered in opposition to the 5 as they didn’t have any legitimate diploma recognised by the Maharashtra Medical Council.

The accused have been recognized as Swapankumar Mandal, Ramkumar Mataprasad Mishra, Hanif Agharia, Tukaram Bhiva Thorat and Shaikh Aziz.

These arrested have been booked beneath sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, officers stated. (ANI)