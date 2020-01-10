Picture: Penn Badgley in You season 2.. Credit score: Beth Dubber/Netflix

After binge-watching a collection on Netflix, it’s solely proper we speculate occasions to return! Listed below are 5 daring predictions for You season three.

Please observe, when you haven’t watched all episode of You on Netflix, spoilers are forward! We’ll be discussing what we might even see in You season three, spoiling main occasions which have already taken place. End watching the collection earlier than studying on.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has actually completed it now! Can issues get much more sophisticated for the serial-stalker? Properly, if the final moments of You season 2 are any indication, they’re about to! Joe could have a child on the best way, however that has apparently not stopped him from already setting his sights on his subsequent goal.

We’ve got already speculated on who this thriller girl may be, and we’ll talk about it once more right here shortly! However first, let’s undergo a fast recap of the place the principle characters stand earlier than transferring on to season three predictions. It’s additionally essential to notice, that, whereas Netflix has not formally renewed the drama, it’s a protected guess a 3rd season will premiere someday this yr. Why wouldn’t it? It’s probably the most binge-watched collection on the streaming big.

In season three, Joe meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and falls in love virtually immediately. Love returns Joe’s emotions and is all-in from the start. Even after studying about Joe’s secrets and techniques, Love needs to be a household, quickly studying she is pregnant with Joe’s little one.

Love additionally shocks Joe by confessing that she killed Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), Candace (Ambyr Childers), and she or he and her brother’s live-in sitter after they have been youthful. Joe is conflicted however stays along with Love due to the newborn they’re anticipating.

Now that we’ve freshened you up on season 2, let’s break down 5 daring predictions for You season three.