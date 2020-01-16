5 climbers attempt to scale Everest during harsh winter

KATHMANDU, Nepal — 5 climbers try to scale Mount Everest, battling excessive chilly, excessive winds and piled-up snow and ice as they attempt to develop into the primary to achieve the highest of the world’s highest mountain within the winter in 27 years, an official mentioned Wednesday.

The climbers — three from Spain and two from Germany — are already acclimatizing round Everest’s base camp space as they watch for climate situations to enhance, mentioned Meera Acharya of Nepal’s Division of Mountaineering.

They’re anticipated to be accompanied on their ascent by Nepalese Sherpa guides, however it was not but determined what number of would go up the slope with them.

Whereas there aren’t any guidelines prohibiting climbers from trying to scale Everest in the course of the winter, solely a handful have reached the mountain’s eight,850-meter (29,035-foot) -high peak throughout that season. The feat was first completed in 1980, and has not been carried out since 1993.

Everest is principally scaled in the course of the spring climbing season in April and Could, when climate situations are favorable.