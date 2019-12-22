5 Dead, 18 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Madhya Pradesh

The accident befell round 12.30 am close to Bargi bypass, about 10 km from Jabalpur (Representational)

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh:

5 passengers have been killed and 18 others injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district within the early hours of Sunday, police mentioned.

The accident befell round 12.30 am close to Bargi bypass, situated about 10 km from Jabalpur metropolis.

The non-public bus, which was going from Katni to Balaghat, collided with a truck coming from the other way after which overturned, a police official mentioned.

5 passengers, together with an eight-year-old lady, have been killed within the mishap, police mentioned.

18 others have been injured, the official mentioned, including that they have been admitted to a authorities hospital in Jabalpur.