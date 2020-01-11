5 Dead In Explosion At Industrial, Medical Gases Plant In Gujarat

The explosion happened at round 11am at Goals Industries Restricted (Representational)

Vadodara:

At the very least 5 folks have been killed on the spot and plenty of injured after a blast occurred at an industrial and medical gasoline manufacturing firm in Gujarat’s Vadodara as we speak.

The explosion happened at round 11am at Goals Industries Restricted in Padra, police informed information company PTI. The corporate manufactures industrial and medical grade gases starting from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and varied mixtures related to it.

Firetrucks have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The injured have been taken to the hospital.

Extra particulars are awaited.