5 key moments from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three premieres on Friday, January 24, 2020. Watch the brand new trailer and music video!

Netflix simply shared the trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three. The brand new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and we have now lots to debate after watching that new trailer.

This trailer is totally different from any trailer we’ve seen up to now for this collection. The trailer is definitely extra of a music video for Kiernan Shipka’s new jam, “Straight to Hell.” Shipka, after all, stars as Sabrina Spellman within the collection.

The tune represents what’s going to occur within the new season. As we discovered on the finish of Half 2, Sabrina and the Fright Membership are going to hell to get Sabrina’s boyfriend again. Nick Scratch, who has beforehand spied on Sabrina for the Darkish Lord earlier than falling in love together with her, sacrifices himself by trapping Devil inside his physique. Then, Lilith, aka Madam Devil, aka Ms. Wardwell, takes Nick to hell.

Try the trailer beneath!

We additionally picked 5 key moments from the trailer that point out what’s prone to occur within the new season.

The Fright Membership make it to hell

It appears to be like like Sabrina and the gang are in hell in search of Nick. We see a number of clips of the buddies strolling a path in a foggy graveyard of types. There are our bodies held on crosses far and wide.

From what we are able to inform, it seems they make it to Hell and wherever Lucifer, Nick and Lilith are. There are a number of clips with Sabrina in a room with a throne.

Ambrose and Prudence search revenge

Ambrose and Prudence have shaped an alliance, and they’ll use their skills to trace down Father Blackwood and produce him to justice. We see Prudence trickling blood onto a map within the trailer. My guess is that they’re utilizing some spell to trace Blackwood and so they’ll be occurring their very own mission to search out him, whereas Sabrina and gang go to hell.

Extra witches be a part of the coven

With Father Blackwood on the run, the Spellman sisters are taking up! We discovered on the finish of the season there was a very good likelihood Zelda would attempt to lead the coven into a brand new period. That seems to be occurring.

In a single clip, we see a bunch of different witchy trying characters gathering outdoors of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Hopefully, these are the brand new members. That is undoubtedly a storyline to look at.

Lilith is the Queen of Hell for now

We additionally get to see a number of clips of Lilith sporting a crown. It appears to be like like, whereas Lucifer remains to be out of fee, she has taken her rightful place, or she believes, because the chief of hell. That shall be an fascinating growth to look at in Half three.

On the finish of Half 2, Sabrina and Lilith’s targets aligned, and that’s why they created an alliance of types. Nicely, will that at all times stay? Lilith seems to solely look out for herself and her greatest pursuits. As quickly as that deviates from Sabrina’s pursuits, Sabrina and the Fright Membership higher be careful. Up to now within the collection, Lilith has tried to kill Sabrina quite a few instances.

Apparently, the synopsis for Half three, through Netflix, shared an fascinating tidbit that Sabrina is pressured to tackle a challenger, Prince of Hell Caliban, for the title of “Queen” of Hell. So, with Lucifer out of the image, Sabrina may need to step as much as, once more, cease the gates of Hell from opening.

Nick takes on Lucifer

In a single clip, it seems Nick and Lucifer are battling it out in Hell. There are, presumably, a bunch of demons in all places, and the shirtless dudes are locked in what seems to be a wrestling match. I don’t know for positive, however that’s what it appears to be like like. Why are they doing this? Are there some legal guidelines of hell that require a trial by fight or one thing?

If that’s true, I’ve to suppose that Nick may be very, very overmatched. We’ll discover out quickly!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three is coming to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24!