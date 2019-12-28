5 Rajasthan Cities Record Sub-Zero Temperatures As Cold Wave Continues

The Met Division has warned of chilly wave circumstances and dense fog in numerous components of the state.

Jaipur:

5 cities in Rajasthan witnessed the minimal temperature falling beneath zero levels, based on climate officers.

On Friday evening, Fatehpur recorded minus three levels Celsius, Jobner minus 2 levels, Abu minus 1.5 levels, Sikar minus zero.eight diploma and Churu minus zero.6 levels.

Different cities which witnessed temperatures beneath 5 levels had been Pilani (zero.four), Rajsamand (1.four), Ganganagar (1.four), Alwar (2.zero), Udaipur (three.2), Jaipur (four.zero), Ajmer (four.zero) and Ramganjmandi (four.zero).

Jaipur at four levels Celsius was the coldest within the month of December within the final 5 years, whereas Jodhpur recorded four.four levels which was the bottom since 35 years.

In the meantime, gripped by bone-chilling chilly, Delhi this morning recorded a minimal temperature of two.four levels, the bottom for the season to date. The nationwide capital – underneath a chilly spell since December 14 – is predicted to witness its second-coldest December since 1901, based on the climate workplace.