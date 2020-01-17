5 residents, including child, are zip-tied during home invasion in Whittier

5 folks, together with a juvenile, have been tied up in a single day throughout a house invasion theft in unincorporated east Whittier, officers stated.

Three intruders made their method into a house within the 4000 block of Indian Drive round 9:30 p.m. Thursday whereas a resident was taking out the trash. The victims have been zip-tied inside the house, and the robbers then demanded cash, in keeping with Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan Branham of the Pico station.

“One of the victims managed to break free and ran out yelling and screaming for help,” Branham stated.

The burglars, who wore ski masks and gloves, fled the scene in what’s believed to be a black sedan, authorities stated.

Branham stated that cash was taken from one of many sufferer’s wallets throughout the incident. It was not instantly clear whether or not anybody was injured.

The Sheriff’s Division continues to analyze the house invasion.