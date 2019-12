Jamal Khashoggi Homicide: 5 have been sentenced to loss of life for the homicide of Jamal Khashoggi (File Photograph)

5 folks have been sentenced to loss of life for the homicide of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reported information company AFP.

The highest aide to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has not been charged for Jamal Khashoggi’s homicide, reported AFP.

Extra particulars awaited.