5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC

MONSEY, N.Y. — Jewish organizations are reporting a number of folks have been stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, whereas celebrating Hanukkah late Saturday evening.

Pictures and movies posted on Twitter present a big emergency response with paramedics operating and pushing stretchers. Numerous police and emergency autos could be seen within the photographs.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it’s “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue” in Rockland County, New York. The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says it’s additionally conscious of experiences and is on the way in which to the scene in Monsey.

Monsey is about an hour north of New York Metropolis.

Ramapo police, which providers Monsey, declined to the remark to The Related Press.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley area tweeted that experiences of no less than 5 folks have been stabbed simply earlier than 10 p.m. on the home of a Hasidic rabbi whereas they have been celebrating Hanukkah. The 5 folks have been taken to hospitals for remedy. It’s unclear what the extent of their accidents are or a motive within the stabbing.

It seems the synagogue was being ran out of the rabbi’s home.

New York State Legal professional Normal Leticia James mentioned she was “deeply disturbed” by Saturday’s incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight,” she tweeted. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

The stabbings in Monsey come on the heels of apparently anti-Semitic assaults reported all through New York throughout Hanukkah.

Saturday was the seventh evening of Hanukkah.

Round New York Metropolis, police have gotten no less than six experiences this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of assaults probably propelled by anti-Jewish bias.