AMC’s latest teases of Concern The Strolling Lifeless Season 6 have confirmed that one other Strolling Lifeless alum shall be crossing over. Are extra to return? And who shall be subsequent?

In case you haven’t seen the primary picture from Concern The Strolling Lifeless season 6, it depicts Dwight being reunited with one other of his former castmates. And the image incorporates fairly the spoiler for TWD followers.

Warning! Spoilers forward.

Whether or not it’s been within the playing cards this entire time or deliberate since Dwight (Austin Amelio) grew to become a mainstay of the companion sequence, Sherry (Christine Evangelista) is formally a member of Concern The Strolling Lifeless’s solid. AMC lately shared a picture of Sherry and Dwight holding fingers in a scene from season 6. The context of mentioned picture is unclear, however followers are hoping that is affirmation of their reunion occurring. Thoughts you, The Strolling Lifeless and its companion sequence are not any strangers to dream sequences or hallucinated visions, so be cautious of the scene’s actual that means.

Whereas we’re hoping for the most effective for Dwight and Sherry, we must always maintain again our pleasure. One factor price mentioning is the picture exhibits them in some form of lighted tunnel. facet suggesting that they’re in a settlement someplace. And the tunnel offers us the impression they’re inside a authorities compound, presumably a nuclear reactor. Might they be on the nuclear facility that Grace got here from? In that case, the state of affairs may be actually unhealthy for Sherry.

One other rationalization is Sherry was taken in by certainly one of Virginia’s teams. They’re very expert at elevating encampments virtually in all places, so it’s not farfetched to recommend they management the constructing the place Sherry and Dwight are standing. The priority is how Sherry and Dwight will escape with their lives intact.

The larger takeaway from Sherry turning into the third character to completely crossover to Concern The Strolling Lifeless is that extra are doubtless on the best way. Morgan (Lennie James) appeared like a one-time factor, however then Dwight confirmed up in season 6, and now Sherry is on her manner. All of those cases recommend AMC is planning to merge the casts by together with an increasing number of crossovers.

With the potential now open for TWD’s solid to start adventures in different components of the post-apocalyptic world, the query of who ought to crossover subsequent is up for debate. The Strolling Lifeless can’t bear to lose too lots of its’ starring solid members, particularly with Michonne’s departure arising, however there are a number of characters who may make the journey with out being missed an excessive amount of.

