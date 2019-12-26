December 26, 2019 | three:41pm

A 5-year-old Michigan boy was discovered useless after he went lacking on Christmas Day, police mentioned Thursday.

Beau Brennan Belson’s physique was recovered from a pond Thursday afternoon close to a relative’s residence in Six Lakes, the place he vanished lower than 24 hours earlier, in accordance with Michigan State Police.

The boy had been outdoors the house enjoying with different relations Wednesday when relations observed he was gone round 2:30 p.m., police mentioned.

Authorities performed a land, water and air search that finally led them to his physique within the close by pond.

“Unfortunately he was found in a pond and he is no longer with us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” mentioned Lt. Commander Kevin Sweeney, in accordance with ABC Information.

No reason behind demise has been launched, and the investigation is ongoing, police mentioned.