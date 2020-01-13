5-Year-Old Boy From Hyderabad Gets Guinness World Record In Taekwondo

A five-year-old boy Aashman Taneja has made a Guinness world file in Taekwondo for probably the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour continuous. Aashman is an unbelievable Taekwondo participant and an athlete at a really younger age. He’s a USA World Open Taekwondo Silver medalist and a proud Guinness World Report holder now. He tried the Guinness World Report for probably the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour continuous and efficiently achieved greater than 1200 knee strikes.

Ashish Taneja, father of Aashman Taneja mentioned, “My son practiced a lot for the world record, he was inspired by his sister and started training earlier. He was the youngest child to achieve the record.”

“My son is now practising for another Guinness world record and we hope that he will achieve it,” he mentioned.

“When my sister got two Guinness world records, I too wanted to secure the Guinness world record. She is my inspiration and so is my teacher,” Aashman mentioned.