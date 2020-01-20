5-Year-Old Leopard On Building Roof Near Hyderabad Tranquilised, Captured

The home proprietor first noticed the leopard sitting on the roof of his home (File)

Hyderabad:

A five-year-old male leopard noticed sitting on the roof of a single storey constructing at Shadnagar city, about 55 km from Hyderabad, was tranquilised on Monday by forest division officers and shifted to a zoo.

The feline after being shot with a tranquiliser dart entered the kitchen and sat down earlier than the sedatives took impact.

It was then shifted to a cage and examined for any exterior accidents and none had been discovered, the officers mentioned. The animal was later taken to the Nehru Zoological park, zoo officers mentioned.

The home proprietor first noticed the leopard sitting on the roof of his home, sparking panic amongst residents.

He rang up police and so they knowledgeable forest division officers, who rushed to the spot together with a crew of city-based Nehru Zoological Park.

The animal was captured after being tranquilised. “The leopard came to the residential area on Monday morning from the nearby forest blocks and was sitting on the terrace of the building. Our zoo team safely caputred it after tranquilising it,” Ranga Reddy, district forest officer Bheema Naik instructed information company PTI.

The animal was now in steady situation and could be saved underneath the remark of veterinary docs for the subsequent 48 hours, zoo officers mentioned.

It appeared that the leopard was habituated to killing calves and goats and might need entered the world looking for meals, forest officers mentioned.

On January 14, a leopard which was discovered trapped in a snare in Nalgonda district was rescued safely by chemical immobilisation.

It suffered accidents and was delivered to the veterinary hospital of the Zoo and is underneath medical care, Zoo officers mentioned.